Steelers' DeShon Elliott is Worth Every Penny
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to get at least one of their contract extensions done early, inking DeShon Elliott to a two-year deal worth $12.5 million with just over $9 million in guaranteed money.
The move comes in the midst of contract disputes with T.J. Watt and plenty of questions about the future of the defense. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward are quickly approaching the end of their deals, and Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton are going to need second contracts at some point as well.
But Elliott was a smart move. The defensive back arrived in Pittsburgh last season on a two year deal and instantly became a key part of the team. Elliott was five years into his NFL career before he signed with the Steelers, but never became a superstar in the league.
In one year with the black and gold, he became that star. At least for the Steelers.
Elliott finished the season with 108 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass deflections and an interception. He nearly held a 100% tackle rate, and by the end of the season, was known as one of the nastiest, most reliable names on the roster.
Elliott is a Steeler. He looks every bit of the part. He loves playing the villain, isn't afraid to say what's needed to be said, and backs every piece of it up on the field. Maybe his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins taught him enough to become a star. Or maybe he was simply waiting to become a Steeler.
Either way, he's just 28 years old and entering what appears to be the prime of his career. The Steelers got ahead of the game by inking him to a deal they can afford in the long run, while giving Elliott enough guaranteed money to feel like a strong part of the group.
Elliott is worth every penny for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a deal some expected but no one knew when. And there was always the lingering thought that maybe he'd only spend two seasons in Pittsburgh.
He won't, and it was the perfect call by the organization.
