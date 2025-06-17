Steelers Sign DB DeShon Elliott to Contract Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked up a key piece of their defense.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $12.5 million. The deal includes $9.21 million in guarantees and will keep the 28-year-old in Pittsburgh through the 2027 campaign.
Elliott has more than doubled the total value of his original two-year, $6 million contract with the organization, which he signed last offseason as a free agent.
He was a revelation for the Steelers in 2024, emerging as a major contributor for the team's defense with 108 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception over 15 games.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has two years left on his own contract, and Pittsburgh could save $17.6 million by either releasing or trading him next offseason, so handing Elliott a new deal provides the team with some added stability at the safety position.
A 2018 sixth-round pick out of Texas, Elliott spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before signing one-year deals with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins for the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, respectively. He's racked up 395 tackles, five forced fumbles and four interceptions in 72 total games.
