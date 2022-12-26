Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow.

The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks of the regular season to keep their hopes afloat. They’ll also need help from other teams, with their easiest route being through the Miami Dolphins.

Miami losing its final two games would be the greatest boost for the Steelers’ odds. And today, head coach Mike McDaniels has announced quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has entered the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa is in the protocol for the second time this season. He did not leave the team’s Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers but likely suffered the head injury during the game.

If Tagovailoa does not play, backup Teddy Bridgewater would start against the New England Patriots.

While Miami losing out doesn’t guarantee a playoff spot for the Steelers, it’s their biggest need.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Steve Smith Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada

Steelers Playoff Hopes Still Alive Leaving Week 16

Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number

Steelers Rookie Duo Will Shine Against Raiders

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion