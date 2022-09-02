Steelers Rework Malik Reed Contract Following Trade
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan continues to impress in his new role. Following a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Malik Reed, the team has always reworked his contract saving nearly $1 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Reed’s contract originally carried a base value of $2.433million. After reworking the deal, it now stands at $1.5 million
The Steelers acquired Reed for a sixth-round pick and we’re given a seventh-round pick from the Broncos.
Reed joins T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Jamir Jones in the team’s outside linebacker room. The 26-year-old has recorded 13 sacks in the last two seasons for Denver.
Pittsburgh had roughly $3.3 million in remaining cap space before the restructure.
