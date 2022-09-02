Skip to main content

Steelers Rework Malik Reed Contract Following Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers make the Malik Reed trade even sweeter.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan continues to impress in his new role. Following a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Malik Reed, the team has always reworked his contract saving nearly $1 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. 

Reed’s contract originally carried a base value of $2.433million. After reworking the deal, it now stands at $1.5 million

The Steelers acquired Reed for a sixth-round pick and we’re given a seventh-round pick from the Broncos. 

Reed joins T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Jamir Jones in the team’s outside linebacker room. The 26-year-old has recorded 13 sacks in the last two seasons for Denver. 

Pittsburgh had roughly $3.3 million in remaining cap space before the restructure.

