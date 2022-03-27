Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will not be in attendance for North Carolina's Pro Day on March 28. Instead, he's in Palm Beach, Florida for the NFL's annual Owners Meeting.

Tomlin said he isn't happy about missing quarterback Sam Howell's Pro Day performance.

The Steelers have shown interest in Howell for the last two years. General manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin have attended numerous North Carolina games during Howell's career, and met with the UNC quarterback at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

The Steelers have been to all of the top quarterback's Pro Days this offseason. In the past week, they've attended Desmond Ridder's, Kenny Pickett's, Matt Corral's and Malik Willis's.

Colbert is not at the Owners Meeting while he continues to go to Pro Days. He's like to be in attendance at Howell's.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Shuts Down Tyrann Mathieu Rumors

Cincinnati Pro Day Takeaways: Steelers All In on Another QB

Takeaways From Steelers QB Circuit

Stephon Tuitt Back in Steelers Building

Steelers Remaining Needs and How They Fill Them

A Terrell Edmunds Return to Steelers