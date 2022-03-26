Skip to main content

Takeaways From Steelers QB Circuit

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the week smiling at quarterbacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers completed their quarterback Pro Day circuit, checking out four quarterbacks in four days. Now, it's time to digest and reveal the biggest takeaways. 

Is Malik Willis their guy? Is he going to be there? And if he's not, who is No. 2 for the Steelers? Or No. 3?

There are so many questions about the Steelers' thoughts on this year's quarterback class. Pittsburgh is spending A LOT of time checking out their next passer, and it feels like that's the direction they'll go in the NFL Draft. 

So, who are their guys? And where in the draft?

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Remaining Needs and How They Fill Them

Steelers Optimistic About Stephon Tuitt's Return

A Terrell Edmunds Return to Steelers

Steelers Interested in Three Free Agent Safeties

Are Steelers Trading Up for Malik Willis?

Steelers Best Safety Options If Terrell Edmunds Walks

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17413139_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Officially Re-Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_13200138
AllSteelers+

Stephon Tuitt is Back in Steelers Building

By Noah StrackbeinMar 25, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (12)
Podcasts

Steelers Biggest Remaining Needs and How They Fill Them

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinMar 25, 2022
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Report: Steelers Sound Optimistic About Stephon Tuitt's Return

By Noah StrackbeinMar 24, 2022
USATSI_16741975_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

A Terrell Edmunds Return to Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17440830_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Add Matt Corral to Pro Day Week

By Noah StrackbeinMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17539078_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

By Noah StrackbeinMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17590323_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs in Process of Trading WR Tyreek Hill

By Noah StrackbeinMar 23, 2022