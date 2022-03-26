Takeaways From Steelers QB Circuit

The Pittsburgh Steelers completed their quarterback Pro Day circuit, checking out four quarterbacks in four days. Now, it's time to digest and reveal the biggest takeaways.

Is Malik Willis their guy? Is he going to be there? And if he's not, who is No. 2 for the Steelers? Or No. 3?

There are so many questions about the Steelers' thoughts on this year's quarterback class. Pittsburgh is spending A LOT of time checking out their next passer, and it feels like that's the direction they'll go in the NFL Draft.

So, who are their guys? And where in the draft?

