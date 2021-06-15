Sports Illustrated home
Steelers Minicamp Highlights: Jet Sweeps, RB Drills and Toe Taps

The Pittsburgh Steelers open minicamp at Heinz Field.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for minicamp on Tuesday, starting a three-day stretch of practices before their month-long break. 

Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the rest of the veterans were in attendance as the Steelers started drills. Implementing Matt Canada's gameplan remains the focus for the offense. 

The Steelers added jet sweeps to their individual drills on Tuesday. Roethlisberger and the rest of the quarterbacks also worked with receivers and tight ends in the red zone. 

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner continues to come up with new drills for his players. This time, he focused on conditioning and pass-catching.

The Steelers return to the Heinz Field on Wednesday for Day 2 of minicamp.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

