Steelers Minicamp Highlights: Jet Sweeps, RB Drills and Toe Taps

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for minicamp on Tuesday, starting a three-day stretch of practices before their month-long break.

Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the rest of the veterans were in attendance as the Steelers started drills. Implementing Matt Canada's gameplan remains the focus for the offense.

The Steelers added jet sweeps to their individual drills on Tuesday. Roethlisberger and the rest of the quarterbacks also worked with receivers and tight ends in the red zone.

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner continues to come up with new drills for his players. This time, he focused on conditioning and pass-catching.

The Steelers return to the Heinz Field on Wednesday for Day 2 of minicamp.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

It's True, Steelers RB Coach Told Najee Harris to Go Home

Steelers Still Looking for Third Edge Rusher

T.J. Watt Talks Losing DPOY

Business Isn't Finished Between Steelers and Terrell Edmunds

Fantasy Football Profile: When to Draft Najee Harris?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Switches Agent Prior to Contract Year

5 Questions Steelers Continue Answering at Minicamp

Pittsburgh Mayor Declares 'Tunch and Wolf Day'

Le'Veon Bell Says He'll Never Play for Andy Reid Again

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs