Skip to main content

Mitch Trubisky Took No Time to Win Over Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback is already a leader.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer have a Hall of Fame quarterback behind center, but the veteran presence of Ben Roethlisberger is being picked up by those in the quarterback room. 

Mitch Trubisky has five years of NFL experience under his belt, and since signing with the Steelers in March, has shown every bit of it. The new quarterback is in the midst of a quarterback battle, and it showing he has the capabilities to be a leader. 

"The vet presence is missed, but Mitch [Trubisky] is doing a good job of stepping up," wide receiver Chase Claypool said. "Even Kenny [Pickett] and Mason [Rudolph] are popping in and encouraging us, showing a lot of energy."

Trubisky showed his leadership by inviting the skill players down to Florida during the offseason to workout together. Since then, Claypool says the connection is just there. 

"He's just picked up that mentality throughout the offseason," Claypool said. "That chemistry is really building and it's building early."

The Steelers have a young group of receiver this season, new pieces to the offensive line and plenty of additions to the playbook. Their new quarterback has plenty to learn and to help coordinate. But the task at hand doesn't seem too big for Trubisky. 

"Mitch is funny, man. He's a good dude," Claypool said. "You can joke around with him. Let loose. If you mess up on a play, you don't beat yourself up over it because he's not going to hold that against you."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers' Brandon Hunt Leaves for Eagles

Omar Khan Takeaways: Best Leaders Use Their Resources

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

George Pickens is Already a Star

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star

Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16766695_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Changing Role on Field

By Noah Strackbein10 minutes ago
USATSI_18360426_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers OTAs Recap, Front Office Hires

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellMay 28, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (38)
News

Report: Steelers' Brandon Hunt to Take Scouting Job with Eagles

By Stephen ThompsonMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 11.36.41 AM
AllSteelers+

Steelers New GM Takeaways: Best Leaders Use Their Resources

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 11.30.58 AM
News

Omar Khan's Journey to Steelers GM

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 10.33.39 AM
News

Watch: Steelers GM Omar Khan Introductory Press Conference

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18360391_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

George Pickens is Already a Star

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18359747_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

By Noah StrackbeinMay 27, 2022