Mitch Trubisky Took No Time to Win Over Chase Claypool

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer have a Hall of Fame quarterback behind center, but the veteran presence of Ben Roethlisberger is being picked up by those in the quarterback room.

Mitch Trubisky has five years of NFL experience under his belt, and since signing with the Steelers in March, has shown every bit of it. The new quarterback is in the midst of a quarterback battle, and it showing he has the capabilities to be a leader.

"The vet presence is missed, but Mitch [Trubisky] is doing a good job of stepping up," wide receiver Chase Claypool said. "Even Kenny [Pickett] and Mason [Rudolph] are popping in and encouraging us, showing a lot of energy."

Trubisky showed his leadership by inviting the skill players down to Florida during the offseason to workout together. Since then, Claypool says the connection is just there.

"He's just picked up that mentality throughout the offseason," Claypool said. "That chemistry is really building and it's building early."

The Steelers have a young group of receiver this season, new pieces to the offensive line and plenty of additions to the playbook. Their new quarterback has plenty to learn and to help coordinate. But the task at hand doesn't seem too big for Trubisky.

"Mitch is funny, man. He's a good dude," Claypool said. "You can joke around with him. Let loose. If you mess up on a play, you don't beat yourself up over it because he's not going to hold that against you."

