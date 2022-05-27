Report: Steelers' Brandon Hunt to Take Scouting Job with Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers' pro scouting coordinator is expected to move across the state to work for the Eagles.

PITTSBURGH -- On the same morning that the Pittsburgh Steelers officially introduced their next general manager, new reports say that further shake-ups to the front office are imminent. Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported that Pittsburgh's pro scouting coordinator, Brandon Hunt is close to accepting a scouting job in the Eagles' front office.

During his introductory press conference, newly minted general manager Omar Khan was asked directly if Hunt would be one of the executives that supports him in his new role. Khan didn't answer definitively but threw out a few names and Hunt was not included, perhaps hinting that Khan didn't expect Hunt to remain in Pittsburgh this coming season.

"Literally, these guys have been in BLESTO meetings and I just got hired a couple of days ago," Khan said. "It's a real fluid process and as soon as we can confirm every name, we will. I can tell you guys that I have hired Andy Weidl and Sheldon White. I'm not going to get into titles or roles. Dan Colbert was promoted to a senior-level position. We'll get into titles when we can."

Hunt has been with the Steelers for 14 years in total between two separate stints as an intern and scout. He interviewed twice for the Steelers general manager position but ultimately did not land that gig or the assistant general manager job.

He interviewed with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman for a posting in Philadelphia's front office three weeks ago.

