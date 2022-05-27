Want to talk about notables at OTAs? It's the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-round pick.

Yes, sometimes OTAs brings out the dramatic side. Helmets and shorts only offers so much, but last year, we were talking about the bad of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, it seems to be nothing but good.

Najee Harris is what starts that conversation. George Pickens follows.

The Steelers' second-round pick already looks like a star. He carries everything you want in an NFL wide receiver. This is what we've seen so far - and why it's so easy to say this guy is going to be one of the best right from the jump.

