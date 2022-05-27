Steelers To-Go: George Pickens is Already a Star
Yes, sometimes OTAs brings out the dramatic side. Helmets and shorts only offers so much, but last year, we were talking about the bad of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, it seems to be nothing but good.
Najee Harris is what starts that conversation. George Pickens follows.
The Steelers' second-round pick already looks like a star. He carries everything you want in an NFL wide receiver. This is what we've seen so far - and why it's so easy to say this guy is going to be one of the best right from the jump.
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star
Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year
Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle
Underdog Comes Natural to Steelers RB Jaylen Warren
NFL Makes Multiple Rule Changes for 2022 Season
Myles Garrett Shares Anger Over Texas Elementary Shooting
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook