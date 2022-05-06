The Pittsburgh Steelers have the best up-and-comer in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw immediate impact from their 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris, and the young running back is already consider the best of the up-and-coming runners.

Pro Football Focus named Harris as the best young running back in the NFL after his Pro Bowl rookie year. Harris racked up 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, while also adding 467 yards and three scores to the Steelers offense in the receiving game.

The Steelers running back is set to do it again after Pittsburgh brought in two offensive linemen in free agency, and re-signed right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. Pittsburgh will be looking at Harris as the staple of a young offense as they begin life with a new quarterback in 2022.

