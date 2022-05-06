QB Named Steelers Worst Draft Pick, WR Named Their Best

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from the 2022 NFL Draft with seven rookies added to their roster, but who was their best and worst picks? According to one set of grades, the Steelers made the right move with a wide receiver, but double-dipping on a position wasn't the right call.

Athlon Sports says Pittsburgh's best pick came in Round 2 with the selection of Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Then, their worst pick came as their last with the selection of quarterback Chris Oladokun in the seventh-round.

"Everybody had the Steelers selecting a Big Ben successor and they literally just needed to go across the hall to select the lone QB in the first round in Kenny Pickett (20th overall)," Athlon Sports wrote. "He'll be capable of stepping in right away as a starter and was easily the most pro-ready of the signal-callers in this draft. Pickens has the potential to be a true No. 1 on the team and should be a big-play threat that complements Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. DeMarvin Leal (third round, No. 84) is another quality value in the third round but after that were a bunch of questionable picks, from reaching in adding another smaller slot guy in Calvin Austin III (fourth round, No. 138) to drafting yet another backup QB in Chris Oladokun (seventh round, No. 241)."

Oladokun will compete with Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Pickett for three quarterback spots on the roster. While the seventh-round pick doesn't seem like a high-potential addition to the roster, Rudolph's $3 million cap hit could force the Steelers' hand in moving on.

Meanwhile, Pickens is expected to become an immediate starter alongside Claypool and Johnson. Fourth-round pick Calvin Austin should play a significant role as well.

Overall, Athlon Sports graded the Steelers draft with a B.

