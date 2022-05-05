Skip to main content

Steelers Sign First UDFA, Tyree Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign their first rookie and add to their edge rushers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked their first rookie deal of the offseason, signing undrafted free agent and former Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Johnson. 

The move popped up on the NFL's official transaction list, making it their first rookie signing of the spring. 

Johnson was a four-year starter for the Aggies, playing in 40 games  and recording 100 tackles, including 23.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. 

Johnson will join the Steelers edge rushing group that will search for solidified depth this summer. He, Derek Tuszka and Genard Avery will compete for depth spots behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. 

