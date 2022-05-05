The Pittsburgh Steelers sign their first rookie and add to their edge rushers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked their first rookie deal of the offseason, signing undrafted free agent and former Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Johnson.

The move popped up on the NFL's official transaction list, making it their first rookie signing of the spring.

Johnson was a four-year starter for the Aggies, playing in 40 games and recording 100 tackles, including 23.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

Johnson will join the Steelers edge rushing group that will search for solidified depth this summer. He, Derek Tuszka and Genard Avery will compete for depth spots behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Eagles Are Interested in Steelers Scout Brandon Hunt

Cam and Connor Heyward Are Already Hilarious Together

Making Sense of George Pickens and Calvin Austin Selection

Steelers Bring in Two Candidates for Second-Round GM Interview

Steelers Sound Like Stephon Tuitt Will Return Soon

NFL Analyst Loves Steelers Draft Class

Steelers Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush Departure

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job