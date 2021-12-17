Najee Harris' Thoughts on Players Like Chase Claypool Trash Talking

PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris isn't much of a smack talker, but he understands some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates are.

Even though he's a rookie, Harris does involve himself in the betterment of the team. One problem they have had this season is staying away from personal foul penalties while engaging in conversations with opposing players.

"It's part of the sport to talk," Harris said. "Some people like that in a game. I'm not really the type of guy to do that. There's a difference between talking and then going overboard and drawing a penalty and effecting the whole time."

Harris has spoken with his teammates about their level of engagement with opponents, mostly on the offensive line.

"I would talk to some of the o-linemen about it and say, 'it's all good to do that, but make sure you know the limit of where it can be a penalty and effect all of us," Harris said. "It's cool to talk and all that stuff, but just know there's a limit."

Most of the Steelers criticism is aimed towards second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has found himself being flagged for after-play activities multiple times this season.

Harris believes his message to the wideouts remains the same as with any player, and hopes his teammates can focus on winning on-field battles instead of the word games.

"When there's a lot of chatter outside with the wideout," Harris said. "Obviously, the DBs want to do that to throw you out the game. It's part of the tactics. You can talk to them and let them know, there's a limit. Know when it effects the team. And know, there's going to be a one-on-one battle all game and if you win most of the battles, that just as good as talking. Just win the plays."

