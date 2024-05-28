Steelers' Najee Harris Gets Helmet Taken Off During Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris got a little extra contact from former linebacker Ryan Shazier during practice. As the runners went through individual drills, Harris took on the contact dummy, but his helmet didn't make it through the drill.
Harris and Shazier both laughed after the play as the running back picked up his helmet. And in classic Harris style, he made sure to come back on the next play with vengence, giving a little extra "umph" with his shoulder as he ran through the drill.
Harris is entering a contract year and has plenty of expectations surrounding him for this season. With three consecutive 1,000-yard years, it's a major question whether or not he'll continue that streak - and if his time in Pittsburgh will end if he can't.
As for Shazier, he's spent all of OTAs with the Steelers, primarily working with the running backs. The former superstar inside linebacker has always shown up to help with the team, and appears to be taking on a bigger role with Eddie Faulkner and company this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Contract Details Revealed for Steelers New RB
- Steelers Joey Porter Jr. Believes He's Best In NFL
- Steelers Rival Unretiring For NFL Comeback
- Steelers Who Could Make First Pro Bowl
- Steelers' George Pickens Details Next Step in Stardom