Texans Named Landing Spot for Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still filling out their secondary depth as they inch closer to training camp and the preseason. While they do so, former Steelers like Patrick Peterson are still floating around, looking for a roster to stick with.
While Peterson and the Steelers could still be heading towards a reunion, Pittsburgh might not even have the chance to re-sign the veteran corner. According to Bleacher Report, there are other organizations Patrick Peterson would be an ideal fit with.
One of those teams is the upstart Houston Texans. After an impressive season led by rookie CJ Stroud, the Texans are looking to take the next step in the AFC South. They currently have some unrest in their cornerback room as well, with veteran starter and former Steeler Steven Nelson still unsigned and some injury questions remaining at the safety position.
That's why a player like Peterson could be the perfect fit for the Texans. While he played outside cornerback last season, he did spend time at safety and on the inside, so his versatility and high IQ would be a welcome addition to Houston. Similarly, he would provide depth and starting ability to a young team in need of more leadership.
"Patrick Peterson would be an insurance policy for both but also could play safety. He lined up there late in the season for the Steelers and the Texans could use depth there as well. Jimmie Ward hasn't played a full season for a while and rookie Calen Bullock might need to improve his play strength before being a full-time player," Bleacher Report writes.
The Pittsburgh Steelers still have an open spot on their 90-man roster, presumably for another secondary player. Many are speculating that it could be Peterson or another former Steeler like Cam Sutton. Peterson himself stated recently on the Jim Rome Show that he would prefer to play in Pittsburgh again. Citing his intense respect for Coach Tomlin, Peterson was hopeful they could get something done soon.
If they can't, it's clear Patrick Peterson has options. Even if he is not a Steeler or Houston Texan, there are still options for the veteran corner.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former Steelers WR Opens Up About Struggles
- Justin Fields Has Career-Saving Opportunity With Steelers
- Steelers Urged to Land Former First-Round Pick
- Steelers Could Bring Back Former WR
- Former Steelers WR Facing Critical Year