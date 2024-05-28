Steelers' George Pickens Details Next Step in Stardom
PITTSBURGH -- There's no doubt where George Pickens stands in the pecking order of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers. The de facto number one made strides in his second season, crossing the 1,000-yard threshold and scoring five touchdowns.
But the Steelers and Pickens expect more than just quality production from their top aerial threat, they want superstardom. There is a long line of elite pass catchers donning the Black and Gold, and Pickens feels on the cusp of being the next if he can evolve his game a bit more.
And to take his game to the next level, he can't just be a deep ball threat or a receiver who only uses one move to beat the opposing defender. Pickens recognizes this too, and spoke about it recently.
"I worked on quicker routes. You know, I feel like I'm already dominant at the line, so it's about getting quicker, really," Pickens told reporters at OTAs.
What this means for Pickens is he should see another step forward in his route tree. Instead of solely running go routes or dig routes, the Steelers could add more intermediate and over the middle options to get the ball in Pickens' hands as often as possible.
In addition to his increase in production in year two, Pickens also improved his route running ability, so there is reason to believe he can take another leap forward in year three. Already possessing some of the surest hands and spectacular playmaking ability in the league, expanding his route-running abilities was one of his biggest needs. He answered that challenge with a slightly broadened route tree while still relying on his superior athleticism and superhuman body control, like in this impressive downfield grab.
But there is still work to do. His biggest critics point to his inconsistencies with creating space and separation. Whether that is due to the types of routes he runs, or just an area needing improvement, this season will be a true test for Pickens. A test that the young receiver seems ready to take on. If he can add to his arsenal and become the reliable target the Steelers believe he can be in addition to the game breaker he already is, the Steelers will have a new superstar on their hands.
