Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Believes He's Best in NFL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most promising cornerbacks in the NFL in Joey Porter Jr. The 2023 second-round selection established himself quickly as the number one corner, capable of going against the top threats of opposing offenses. He earned high praise around the league and within the organization for his performance last season.
Add in the fact that he is the son of the famous, or perhaps infamous, Joey Porter, and it's unsurprising that Jr. is feeling confident entering year two. So, when asked who the best corner in the NFL is, his answer was simple:
"Me for sure," Porter Jr. told The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.
Sure, he praised fellow stud cornerbacks like Pat Surtain and Sauce Gardner, but he was certain that his body of work last year spoke for him.
"Nobody was doing what I was doing going against WR1's the entire year and locking him down."
It was surely a standout rookie season for Porter Jr. He had one interception, 10 passes defended, and allowed only a 47.6% completion percentage to opposing pass catchers. Simply put, he was a one of the better cornerbacks in the league, not just among rookies.
He's still in need of some development and seasoning however. In just his second season, he still hasn't proven that he can be the top shutdown corner over a sustained period of time. And while he's up to the challenge both athletically and mentally, he is still not quite the best defensive back in the league. The Steelers hope that another step forward for Porter Jr. can help him make good on his words.
