Steelers Who Could Make First Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a young team with plenty of rising stars. Some are solidified in their roles, while others are still up-and-comers. But with 2024 upon us, there are a few names who could break into a star-level role this season.
The Steelers will likely have names like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Pro Bowl. Patrick Queen and Najee Harris may be in the running for another appearance again. But there are a few more names who could earn their first Pro Bowl selection.
Here's six.
George Pickens
The easiest name on this list, George Pickens is set to be the Steelers' WR1 and has massive expectations in 2024. Without Diontae Johnson, and with a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, Pickens has all the tools to make plenty of noise in his third NFL season.
The Steelers know he can be a superstar in this league, and this is the first opportunity he'll get to showcase that. A Pro Bowl has been on his list for three years and it's hard to imagine he doesn't earn that spot this season.
Jaylen Warren
If the Steelers running game is going to be a strong as it's expected to be, both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren should impress. That being said, Warren should be looking at his third season as one where he can really take off.
Working as the backup, Warren won't get as many opportunities as Harris, but should get more shots to make big plays. He was the team's third down runner last season and that shouldn't change. A 1,000-yard year is in sight for Warren, as well as a Pro Bowl honor - possible.
Pat Freiermuth
It's a contract year for Pat Freiermuth, meaning it's put up or shut up time for his next NFL deal. The Steelers would love to keep him around long term, but things could get tricky if he doesn't put up the numbers worth making things workout contract wise.
So, the best way to go about it for Freiermuth is to make a Pro Bowl. Kyle Pitts finished his rookie season with 1,026 yards under Arthur Smith. Freiermuth should have a chance to do the same in his first year with his new OC.
Joey Porter Jr.
There's an argument to be made that Joey Porter Jr. should've made a Pro Bowl last season. Now, as a sophomore in the NFL, he's put on a few pounds and is taking on an even bigger role in the Steelers defense. He'll take on some of the biggest names in the NFL and will have plenty of chances to put himself in the national spotlight. If he pulls off the same success as last season, he'll be in the Pro Bowl conversation once again.
And it's hard to imagine he's not up for the task.
Keeanu Benton
If you ask what second-year player on the Steelers' roster could have the biggest breakout season, the answer is likely Keeanu Benton. The second-round pick is hopefully going to play across the defensive line instead of just nose tackle, but either way, having a full year as the starter should open up opportunities to make plenty of impact.
Benton finished last season with 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. That's a good place to start for a nose tackle who should see more time working a spot over this season.
Alex Highsmith
There were a few arguments over the last two seasons for Highsmith to make a Pro Bowl, but working next to T.J. Watt is tough. Escaping the shadow of the NFL's leading sacker is incredibly difficult, and could keep Highsmith away from a Pro Bowl really until one of the two leaves Pittsburgh - if either ever do.
That being said, Highsmith looks bigger and better in OTAs than he did a year ago, and that was a high bar. So, if he could get to the quarterback more this season and remain of the best rushers and run stoppers at the position, it's going to be impossible for voters to keep him away from a selection.
- Steelers' Jaylen Warren Surpasses Najee Harris
- Former Steelers WR Opens Up About Struggles
- Justin Fields Has Career-Saving Opportunity With Steelers
- Steelers Urged to Land Former First-Round Pick
- Steelers Could Bring Back Former WR