Contract Details Revealed for Steelers New RB
PITTSBURGH -- After attending the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie minicamp, veteran Jonathan Ward impressed enough to earn a contract. The Steelers and Ward agreed to a one-year deal, the details of which were not made available at the time of the signing. Now, the 26-year-old veteran's newest contract details are public.
The NFLPA's latest public salary cap reports broke down the details of Ward's deal. As it was speculated, the Steelers signed Ward to a veterans benefit contract. This means that while Ward could earn $1.125 million with this deal, only $985,000 of it would count against the Steelers' salary cap this season, according to the NFLPA report. It is also worth noting that none of the money in this contract is guaranteed.
Ward is playing for this third organization in his fifth professional season. He was undrafted out of college and signed with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2020 season. After three seasons in Arizona, he signed with the Tennessee Titans, where Steelers' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was head coach. He has collected 69 career rushing yards, 52 career receiving yards, and one total touchdown.
Where Ward will most likely see action this season is on special teams. Over his career, he's played over 500 special teams snaps, compared to just 70 offensive ones. While he's not likely to move up the depth chart and earn touches, he is in the battle for a final roster spot.
The Steelers have added several veteran running backs to their 90 man roster in anticipation of training camp and the preseason. With Ward's contract details now publicly known, it's clear that Ward's signing is for depth and competition, but he could provide a spark to the special teams unit.
