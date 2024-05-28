Steelers Rival Unretiring for NFL Comeback
PITTSBURGH -- A familiar face will be returning to the field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers this season after a year off from the NFL.
Tony Jefferson, a long-time veteran of the Baltimore Ravens, is coming out of retirement and hopes to return to action for an NFL team this coming season, according to a report from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, who said Jefferson has been training and staying in shape while he served in a scouting role for the Ravens during the 2023 season.
Jefferson will turn 33 this year and has a wealth of experience under his belt. He's appeared in 113 games and started 67, amassing 492 total tackles, 34 for a loss, 9.5 sacks, 4 interceptions and 8 forced fumbles over his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Jefferson also has six games' worth of playoff experience with three different teams.
Jefferson will begin talking to teams soon and should be able to use his experience to catch on with an NFL roster soon, but the Steelers don't need to be worried - Jefferson is 2-5 against Pittsburgh in his career.
