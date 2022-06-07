Skip to main content

Steelers RB Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris blames us for being called fat.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris's thighs have been a heavy topic of conversation this offseason. It's no secret his year-two transformation is noticeable, but he thinks we're making too much of it. 

"It's ya'll," Harris laughed. "I didn't weigh 232. I was 242 last year, and now I'm 244. But, if you guys didn't know, you're heavier in this then you are playing in the season. So, I'm going to play at 242."

Harris then joked about being compared to Jerome Bettis. 

"'He's bigger than Jerome Bettis.' No he's not," Harris joked. "Shout out Jerome because that's the homie, but you're making it seem like I'm fat as hell." 

Oh, how we have missed Najee Harris interviews. 

