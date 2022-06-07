Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

The QB competition hasn't even started, but everyone is naming Kenny Pickett the Pittsburgh Steelers starter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition barely includes Kenny Pickett right now. The first-round pick isn't taking any notable reps during OTAs or mini camp. But he's the starter? 

It's not an impossible thought. Pickett could already be the favorite to win the job. But everyone seems to believe he already has. 

Overreactions? Maybe. But maybe not. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Dates to Know on Steelers Training Camp Schedule

By Noah Strackbein34 minutes ago
Steelers Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

By Noah Strackbein48 minutes ago
Radio Host Believes Mitch Trubisky Won't Start Single Game for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein55 minutes ago
Damontae Kazee Explains Role in Steelers Defense

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Pick Calvin Austin

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
Former Browns Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
PFF Ranks Mike Tomlin Outside NFL's Top 10 Head Coaches

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago