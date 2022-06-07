The QB competition hasn't even started, but everyone is naming Kenny Pickett the Pittsburgh Steelers starter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition barely includes Kenny Pickett right now. The first-round pick isn't taking any notable reps during OTAs or mini camp. But he's the starter?

It's not an impossible thought. Pickett could already be the favorite to win the job. But everyone seems to believe he already has.

Overreactions? Maybe. But maybe not.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Dates to Know During Steelers Training Camp

Damontae Kazee Explains His Role With Steelers

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Rookie

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores