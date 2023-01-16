Steelers Named Target for Free Agent Offensive Tackle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into the offseason with plenty of questions, but the offensive line seems to reign highest on roster concerns. And one outlet believes there's a Super Bowl champ that could find his way to the group in 2023.

Pro Football Focus named one player each NFL team should target on the free agent market this offseason, and for the Steelers, their choice is former New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Wynn will enter free agency for the first time in his career after spending his first five seasons with the Patriots as their 2018 first-round pick. He will return from a foot injury that landed him on Injured Reserve in Week 11 but should still be a hot target for a number of teams on the open market.

"Pittsburgh’s young offensive line got better as the season went on, but it can never hurt to have quality depth at the tackle spots, especially as the Steelers bring along 2022 rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett," PFF wrote.

"The Steelers almost never spend in free agency, so a reclamation project on a former first-round pick who can provide depth at both tackle spots seems right up their alley. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. has progressed nicely after being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Pittsburgh extended right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor last offseason, but Wynn is a nice insurance policy at both spots."

While Moore could walk into the summer as the team's expected starter, there is reason to believe he'll have competition - and Wynn could be that competitor. If not, having quality depth will be worth the move for the Steelers.

