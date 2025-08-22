Steelers Get New Update on Injured First-Round Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers now have further clarity on the status of 2025 first-round pick Derrick Harmon after he went down with a knee injury in the team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the rookie defensive lineman sustained an MCL sprain and is expected to miss right around a month, meaning he may be placed on injured reserve with a return designation come roster cutdown day on August 26.
" #Steelers first-round DT Derrick Harmon, who was ruled out with a knee injury last night, was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, sources say," Rapoport wrote on X. "He’s expected to be out about a month, which makes him a candidate to begin the year on IR."
Harmon sustained his injury during the first half at Bank of America Field in Charlotte and met with trainers on the Steelers' sideline before eventually being carted off to the locker room.
The 22-year-old would not return to the contest, though he did make his way back to Pittsburgh's bench later on in the game and was seen laughing alongside several teammates.
Harmon avoided a worst-case scenario, though the fact that he potentially won't be able for the team's first handful of games is still a rather significant blow.
If he were to be placed on IR, which would open up a 53-man roster spot that otherwise wouldn't have been up for grabs, he'd be forced to miss at least four contests.
Harmon logged a total of 70 defensive snaps throughout the Steelers' three preseason matchups, according to Pro Football Focus. Over that stretch, he recorded four pressures and a sack while earning an overall defensive grade of 65.1.
Pittsburgh is still in a good spot up front with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton as two of its starters, though it'll now count on its depth pieces to step up in Harmon's absence.
Rookie fifth-round pick Yahya Black is a prime candidate to receive more reps after a dominant performance against the Panthers in which he posted two sacks, while the likes of Logan Lee, Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk could all see additional playing time as well.
