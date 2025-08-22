Russell Wilson Could Hurt Steelers Draft Plans
PITTSBURGH — Moving on from Russell Wilson was a a relatively easy decision for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite some moments of hope, the organization didn’t do what they set out to and lost during Wild Card Weekend.
Another supplemental reason the Steelers opted to not sign Wilson, albeit a very minor reason, was because they hoped they could get value by him playing elsewhere. General manager Omar Khan has a keen ability to read the market, and that has resulted in the organization landing multiple compensatory pick for free agents after they move on to new teams. That’s the case for the Steelers again for the 2026 NFL Draft, as they are projected to land at least three mid to late-round compensatory picks for next year’s draft according to Over The Cap. Wilson could potentially land the Steelers a fifth-round pick if he maintains his place as starter.
Wilson might spoil the Steelers’ plans, however. The veteran quarterback is the starter for the New York Giants for now, but his spot is tenuous at best. Behind him is Jameis Winston, another starter-level veteran in the NFL, and rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart.
Dart has been the most impressive quarterback this preseason for the Giants, casting doubt on the security of Wilson’s job. Dart went 32/47 passing in three preseason appearances, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sure, it’s the preseason, but it is exactly the type of performance you want to see out of your recent top draft pick.
Wilson, meanwhile, is doing everything he can to hang on to what might be his last opportunity as a starter in the NFL. In his first preseason appearance, he kept things simple, going 6/7 for 28 yards. With an expanded opportunity with the offense in the second game, he led the team on a strong drive. He finished 4/7 for 108 yards, including a patented moon ball for a big gain. Unfortunately, the turnover issue came out early, and he threw an interception as well.
Where things stand, Wilson remains the best option in New York. For the Steelers’ sake, they hope that remains. The better he plays, and more incentives he hits from his one-year deal with the Giants, the more likely it is that the Steelers receive their compensatory pick and possibly land a higher one than the fifth-rounder they are projected to land. That only happens, however, if Wilson keeps the starting position for the Giants.
