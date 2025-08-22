Steelers Make First Round of Roster Cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first round of roster cuts following their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Ahead of the August 26 deadline, Pittsburgh released the following 11 players: outside linebacker Kenny Willekes, long snapper Jake McQuaide, defensive backs Kam Alexander, Quindell Johnson, Kyler McMichael and Mikey Victor, offensive linemen Doug Nester and Julian Pearl, quarterback Logan Woodside, running back Evan Hull and tight end Kevin Foelsch.
Willekes, a Minnesota Vikings 2020 seventh-round pick, signed with the Steelers on August 19. He logged 15 snaps against the Panthers.
McQuaide, a two-time Pro Bowler, joined Pittsburgh on August 18 and played seven snaps vs. Carolina after fellow long snapper Christian Kuntz sustained a chest injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16.
Alexander signed with the Steelers on August 18 after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks on August 12 and recorded 18 reps on Thursday night. Johnson and McMichael both spent the entire preseason with Pittsburgh, posting 10 and three tackles, respectively, while Victor joined the team on August 11 and finished with three tackles over his two preseason contests this year.
Nester signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent last year and spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad before returning to the team on a reserve/futures deal in January. The West Virginia product played a whopping 132 snaps throughout the preseason and did not allow a single pressure, per Pro Football Focus.
Pearl landed with Pittsburgh on August 18 after being let go by the Cleveland Browns two weeks prior. He logged 13 snaps against the Panthers on Thursday.
Woodside, who had previously spent time alongside offensive coordinator Arthur Smith with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, signed with the Steelers on August 7 and threw for 83 yards on 15 attempts this preseason.
Hull, a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, agreed to a reserve/futures deal with Pittsburgh in January and ran for 33 yards this preseason.
Foelsch originally signed with the Steelers on July 29 before getting waived on August 5 and returning to the team on August 11. He did not record a stat this preseason.
