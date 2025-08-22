Steelers Rule Out WR Option With Aaron Rodgers Ties
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again in the market for a new wideout.
After acquiring DK Metcalf, the Steelers weakened their wide receiver room by sending former top wide receiver George Pickens to Dallas. This left the team with Metcalf and then a big drop off at wideout, although it is possible that some of their depth pieces step up based on what we have seen in the preseason.
One name that was floated to help the Steelers at the position from the coming season is Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are chock-full of talent at the wide receiver position, and Doubs just could have been the odd man out in a talented room that also cannot seem to stay healthy.
The Steelers would benefit greatly from Doubs joining the team, as the Steelers currently lack a true second option at the position, with Metcalf at the top and no shortage of third and fourth options. Doubs has been a consistent producer during his time in Green Bay, and would allow for the Steelers to have much more versatility in the passing game.
Now, it seems clear that the Steelers will not be able to land Doubs any time soon. Head coach Matt LaFleur seems adamant on keeping Doubs on the team due to his competitive drive and his production. On an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, LaFleur spoke on why he believes Doubs will be with the Packers for a long while.
“I’d be very shocked if he was ever going anywhere. No, that will not happen because Rome is out there competing and doing everything that we need to see from him,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, he’s played a lot of ball for us and at a high level. He’s been a great teammate and he goes out there and you can count on him every day.”
With the Steelers wideout options dwindling, it seems more likely that they will have to settle for a bad contract or make no moves as the season quickly approaches and rosters begin to tighten up.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!