Steelers Speedy WR Locks Up Roster Spot
Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking to add to their wide receiver room, one veteran at the position who was on the roster bubble earlier in the offseason has all but secured a 53-man spot.
Scotty Miller was one of the stars for the Steelers as their preseason came to an end with a 19-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. The 28-year-old led all players with 82 yards on three receptions, which included a 53-yard haul to set Pittsburgh up for a field goal at the end of the first half.
He logged 47 yards on four targets in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9 before finishing with two receptions for 38 yards vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16.
There was little fan fare when Miller returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $1,337,500 in March. He spent the 2024 campaign with the team and didn't make much of a splash, recording 69 yards on five catches over 13 games, meaning he wasn't viewed as more than a veteran depth piece who would likely find it hard to begin the 2025 regular season with the team.
Miller turned heads early in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., however, and he never slowed down. One of the first signs that he was well-positioned to make the Steelers' roster was the fact that he was named a second-stringer ahead of Roman Wilson on the team's initial depth chart, and he's been able to stave off the 2024 third-round pick throughout the entire preseason.
With Calvin Austin III's health still a question mark after not playing in any of Pittsburgh's three preseason games while also missing significant practice time due to an abdominal injury, Miller could be in line for a sizable workload in Week 1 and beyond given the team's suboptimal situation at receiver.
Miller, who has posted 1,154 yards across 50 career games, has done everything he possibly could to lock up a spot with the Steelers, and he shouldn't have anything to worry about on roster cutdown day.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!