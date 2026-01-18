Maybe Steelers Aren't Done With Aaron Rodgers Just Yet

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers run with Aaron Rodgers isn't over just yet. Maybe the 42-year-old quarterback is going to survive a coaching change and get one more shot - under a new regime - to win in the Steel City.

When asked about Aaron Rodgers during his recent press conference, Team President Art Rooney II sure made it sound like Rodgers' time in Pittsburgh was over with the departure of head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike,” Rooney said. "I think it will affect his decision."

But the players are trying to change that. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Steelers players have been pushing for Rodgers to return to the team for another season. After being impressed with his leadership and ability in their first run together, the roster is making a stand to get him back for 2026.

"The Steelers players are more than open to Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh; they want the four-time league MVP back and conveyed as much to various members of the Steelers organization during their exit meetings last week, according to sources," Schefter wrote.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Does That Change Anything?

Here's where it gets interesting. Throughout the season, the Steelers wanted Rodgers to return for another year. They know that this year's quarterback class in the NFL Draft isn't the strongest and would like to wait another year, if possible.

They don't have any in-houe options and have gone through the veteran carousel many times. Too many times.

Rodgers is the easy answer to bridge them for another year. But even Schefter says that's "unlikely," and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is questioning whether or not Rodgers will play again in the NFL.

“I would not expect him to return to Pittsburgh now that Mike Tomlin is not back,” Rapoport said Saturday on NFL Network ahead of the divisional round matchups. “What opportunities would Rodgers actually take for another season is a very real question. We may have seen the last of Rodgers in the NFL.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems like it's all going to come down to the team's next head coach. Whoever they bring in is going to get plenty of power in deciding his coaching staff and his roster. Major changes could happen.

They may also come in and realize that the team's best opportunity to win is Rodgers. That they understand where the last coaching staff was coming from in terms of wanting him back. Then, it's up to Rodgers to decide if he wants to.

Long story short, Rooney's words about Rodgers not returning may not hold as true as they did the day he said them. And while it probably isn't likely Rodgers is back, that door certainly isn't shut.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers