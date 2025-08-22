Steelers HC Reveals Derrick Harmon's Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a major injury scare during their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers as first-round pick Derrick Harmon left early with a knee injury.
Harmon met with trainers on the sideline after just the second series of the game and was then carted off the sideline and into the locker room. He was in visible pain when leaving the field, bringing immediate panic to fans.
The team may have avoided anything serious, though. While Harmon left looking in pain, he returned to the field in the second half, wearing street clothes, and according to the broadcast, being able to walk by himself to the sideline. The cameras later caught him laughing with Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt while sitting on the bench.
After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin identified the injury to reporters.
"Knee sprain of some description," Tomlin said. "He's being evaluated."
The Steelers are expecting to start Harmon this season. The first-round rookie was selected 20th overall in the 2025 NFL and immediately became a force within Pittsburgh's defense. Throughout training camp and the preseason, he was the running mate with Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton, and started to make his impact known during live game reps in his three exhibition games.
If Harmon was to miss time, the Steelers will turn to their depth, and either Isaiahh Loudermilk or Daniel Ekuale as their starter. Loudermilk has been the primary backup throughout training camp, and started in place of Heyward throughout the preseason, making him the favorite to take over.
Fifth-round pick Yahya Black has also impressed, earning himself a role within the defensive front this season. However, Pittsburgh would likely play it safe with either of its veterans before putting a later-round rookie on the field to replace, well, another rookie.
