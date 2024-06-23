Steelers NT Suggests Changing Roster Sizes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very vocal about potential rule changes the league is discussing. Commissioner Roger Goodell is floating a variety of potential shakeups from expanding the regular season to 18 games to a salary cap just for quarterbacks. With the league more popular than ever, there are sure to be changes to the league's structure over the next few years.
No one knows what those changes will truly look like, but there is speculation all around. If the league is taking suggestions, Steelers' nose tackle Breiden Fehoko has a few. He took to his X account to share his views on some of the proposed changes.
Fehoko's idea is a fresh take on some of the league's issues. He's coming from a perspective of player safety and longevity, compared to the revenue generation mindset from the owners and commissioner. Ironically, what he hits on is that more roster spots are a useful bargaining chip for the league to use. It would accomplish two things: mitigate injuries like Fehoko suggests and help get the NFLPA on board with an expanded regular season schedule.
Similarly, his point about the Active/Inactive list is a very player-friendly take. He believes that more roster spots available leads to less wear and tear on the players and subsequently fewer injuries.
If the roster limit expanded, it would probably benefit a player like Fehoko. He is hopeful to be on the 53-man roster when the Steelers take the field week one against the Falcons, but it's far from guaranteed. This is his second season in Pittsburgh after spending the majority of the 2023 season with the team's practice squad. Before joining the Steelers, he ping-ponged between the Los Angeles Chargers' active roster and practice squad. If the roster limit was, say 60 for example, Fehoko would be more solid a choice to make the team.
There are flaws to Fehoko's pitch, but that is also the case with the ideas the league is pushing. Regardless, at least he is contributing to the conversation. The NFL's collective bargaining agreement expires in 2030, so the league is unlikely to make significant changes in the meantime. Until renegotiations commence, players like Fehoko will continue to voice their thoughts and opinions in hopes of swaying the next CBA.
