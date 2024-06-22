Former Team Put Steelers QB in Losing Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The carousel of opinions surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most dizzying stories of the offseason. There have been conflicting reports regarding how Fields looked during organized team activities and minicamp. The consensus from team insiders was that he looks promising but accuracy issues continue to plague him.
Despite the obvious flaws, the Steelers see long-term starting potential in Fields. They wouldn't have brought him in to back up Russell Wilson otherwise. One of the reasons the team believes in Fields is because of the terrible situation he was in with the Chicago Bears.
After being the team's top selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bears failed to surround Fields with consistency, quality players, or a competent staff. It's not just outside perspectives who feel this way, either.
One of Fields' former teammates in Chicago recently came to his aid. Devontae Harris, a former Chicago Bears cornerback, appeared on the Bring the Juice podcast, hosted by Frank Dalena, and discussed Fields' tenure with the Bears. During the conversation, Harris defended Fields and placed most of the blame on the organization for losing.
“Justin’s one of the most down to Earth people in the world," Harris said. "The job was never not his. I think it’s a matter of what he makes it, and I’ve been around him. He’s gonna turn it into an opportunity,” he continued. “With the Steelers he can be a star. Obviously, in Chicago he could too, but when I was in Chicago, they were playing to lose. When they’re playing to lose, it doesn’t matter what you do.”
The quote is revealing while also not surprising. The Bears have been an awful organization over the past few seasons. The most games they've won in a season over the last five years is eight games back in 2020. So, it adds some weight to Harris' belief. Delivering a team from irrelevancy to contender status without help is hard. Fields learned that lesson first-hand during his first three seasons in the NFL.
The Steelers must have a similar view of the situation and believe that a sturdier franchise can bring out the best in Justin Fields. The team is counting on that development to continue. For his part, Fields will have to prove it on the field in the coming months.
