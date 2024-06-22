Steelers RB Led League in Surprising Category
PITTSBURGH -- There is no denying how important the running game is to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the past few seasons, the passing game faltered repeatedly, putting immense pressure on the running game. Their ground game responded the best way it could, running for over 2,000 yards as a team. If they will have any team success in 2024, they will be relying on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to be significant impact players again.
Based on their 2023 performance, the Steelers should have high expectations for both RBs. The combination of Harris and Warren is the most potent one-two punch in the AFC North and possibly the NFL. Not only did they perform admirably, they also led the league in a surprising category.
NFL insider Dov. Kleiman shared a series of team statistics via his X account. One of the statistics he highlighted was a look at broken tackles by running backs. Breaking it down by team, the Steelers registered the most by a wide margin.
The Steelers RBs broke 59 tackles during the 2023 season. The next best marker was the rival Baltimore Ravens with 46. Najee Harris led the team with 30 broken tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. His mark was also the second-highest number recorded by a running back last season. Shortly behind Harris was Warren with 27 broken tackles, which ranked fourth in the league among RBs.
The statistic is an interesting one for the Steelers. It makes complete sense that Harris and Warren had to do so much work by themselves. The Steelers' offensive line was forgettable in 2023. They gave up countless quarterback pressures and weren't much better in the run-blocking department either.
Despite a paltry offensive line, the Steelers received strong production from Harris and Warren. Harris recorded 1,035 rushing yards on 255 attempts with eight touchdowns. Warren was right there with 784 yards on 149 attempts and six touchdowns.
Thankfully for their rushing game, the Steelers should be in far better shape for 2024. They invested their first two draft picks in tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Martin to shore up their front five. They also committed to moving last year's first-round pick, Broderick Jones, over to the left side of the line where he naturally plays. With these steps, the Steelers' RBs should be freed up to run behind their offensive line while continuing to break tackles. It will be interesting to see if they record the same numbers in 2024 or if the new look line will make an impact.
