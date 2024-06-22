Steelers LB Poised for First Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2024 season with a top-10 defense in the NFL. Every aspect of the defense is formidable with depth across multiple positions. The expectations are understandably high, and this team plans to deliver.
Linebacker is undoubtedly the Steelers' strongest and deepest position. They have three players capable of starting on any team. T.J. Watt is the best at his position. Nick Herbig is blossoming into the team's next star. Alex Highsmith is one of the most underrated edge rushers in the NFL.
Highsmith may finally get his recognition in 2024. The Steelers' number two edge rusher is often overlooked around the league, but this year feels different. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated is one of many who agrees. In a recent article, he listed 10 players who could make their first Pro Bowl. Discussing the Steelers linebacker, Orr offered high praises and predicted a Pro Bowl is in his future.
"Last year against the 49ers, Highsmith was holding his ground while the best outside-zone running game in the league went right at him, splitting multiple defenders to bring down the best running back in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey," he wrote. He’s also pretty hard to manipulate with mobile quarterbacks running zone read, as we saw from that incredible first game against the Cleveland Browns last year. On top of that, of course, Highsmith has had a high volume of sacks, which he’s always going to have to share with T.J. Watt."
Highsmith is certainly on the cusp of being an All-Pro linebacker, and a Pro Bowl nod would be a huge step toward that. He's an excellent run defender and pass rusher already. His sack numbers dipped in 2023, but he's recorded 21.5 sacks over the past two seasons and 27.5 in the past three. The good news for Highsmith is he still applied pressure to the quarterback in 2023. Orr pointed this out as well.
"Highsmith's QB hit numbers (59 in four years) have remained pretty consistent," Orr wrote. "Pittsburgh is going to be playing with a lead more frequently this year by virtue of the Steelers upgraded their QB room. The opportunities for him to net more big plays and make his resume more attractive to voters will be there."
If Highsmith reverts to his 2022 form and records double-digit sacks in 2024, he'll be in the All-Pro and Pro Bowl conversation. His and the Steelers' main focus is winning games, not individual accolades, but the league recognition is long overdue.
