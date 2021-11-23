Steelers Open Week With Two Questionable Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added two more players to their list of injuries.

Tight end Eric Ebron and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer are both questionable this week, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Ebron is dealing with a knee injury and Hassenauer a shoulder. Both players left in-game against the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return.

The Steelers are already without starting left guard Kevin Dotson, who's on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain. Hassenauer started in Week 11 but was replaced by Joe Haeg after the injury.

Pittsburgh would turn to Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end without Ebron.

