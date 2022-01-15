Steelers Release Punter Corliss Waitman

The Pittsburgh Steelers clear up questions about their punter position.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released punter Corliss Waitman prior to their playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The release of Waitman answers lingering questions on who will punt for the Steelers against the Chiefs. Waitman punted twice in absence of Pressley Harvin III, averaging 52.1 yards per punt.

Harvin has struggled during his rookie season, averaging just 42.6 yards per punt for the Steelers. The seventh-round pick has dealt with personal losses throughout the season and Pittsburgh has continued to preach the confidence in the rookie.

The move comes with the activation of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back to the 53-man roster.

