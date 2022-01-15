Skip to main content
Player(s)
Pressley Harvin III
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Release Punter Corliss Waitman

The Pittsburgh Steelers clear up questions about their punter position.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released punter Corliss Waitman prior to their playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The release of Waitman answers lingering questions on who will punt for the Steelers against the Chiefs. Waitman punted twice in absence of Pressley Harvin III, averaging 52.1 yards per punt. 

Harvin has struggled during his rookie season, averaging just 42.6 yards per punt for the Steelers. The seventh-round pick has dealt with personal losses throughout the season and Pittsburgh has continued to preach the confidence in the rookie. 

The move comes with the activation of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back to the 53-man roster

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

Two Steelers Named First-Team All-Pros

Fans Can Vote Najee Harris Pepsi Rookie of the Year

USATSI_17464959_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release Punter Corliss Waitman

47 seconds ago
USATSI_16604790_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

53 minutes ago
USATSI_17393756_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

2 hours ago
USATSI_17427760_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: The Ben Factor

4 hours ago
USATSI_17449102_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17479490_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Provides Update on Elbow Injury

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17386096_168388034_lowres
News

Two Steelers Named 2021 First-Team All-Pros

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_3628765_168388034_lowres
News

Bill Cowher on Ben Roethlisberger's Legacy With Steelers

Jan 14, 2022