Steelers Remember Dwayne Haskins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent an emotional day remembering late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida earlier this month.

The Steelers, as well as family and friends of Haskins and members of the community, gathered at Allegheny Center of Alliance Church on the North Side for a Celebration of Life honoring the late QB.

Dozens of teammates and Steelers coaches and personnel were in attendance, along with former coaches such as Urban Meyer and Ryan Day. Members of Steelers Nation payed their respects to Haskin, who's casket was surrounded by flowers, pictures and his jerseys.

During the service, head coach Mike Tomlin, Haskins' widow Kalabrya, former Steelers wide receiver Steven Simms and Haskins' agent and friend Cedric Saunders spoke of their late loved one.

As the casket was brought outside, those in attendance gathered on the steps of the church, holding yellow roses. The family released then released doves into the sky, and if you watched them, you swore they flew right towards Heinz Field.

Family and Friends Gather Around Dwayne Haskins' Casket.

An emotional two weeks for the Steelers was capped off with a beautiful service for their beloved teammate and friend. A moment that left everyone with love, and sadness, over the tragic loss of someone gone much too young.

Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate in South Florida. He would've turned 25-years-old in May.

