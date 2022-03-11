Steelers Re-Sign Miles Killebrew

The special teams ace returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed special teams ace Miles Killebrew to a two-year, $4 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Killebrew signed with the Steelers last spring and made an immediate impact on punt and kick coverage. In his first year with Pittsburgh recorded two blocked punts and 16 special teams tackles in 2021.

Killebrew will enter the season at 29 years old and could be a front-runner for special teams captain with Derek Watt this upcoming season.

