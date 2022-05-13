Skip to main content

Gallery: Steelers Rookies Hit Field for First Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies hit the field for Day 1 of minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies hit the field for the first time in their NFL careers, attending 2022 Rookie Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 

The Steelers had 51 players attend Day 1 of practice in the South Side. Of which, they had all seven of their draft picks, 10 undrafted free agent signings and plenty of tryouts on sight. 

Check out the sites from the first NFL practice for players like Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Connor Heyward and plenty of others. 

Steelers first-round pick works drills during practice.

Kenny Pickett

Steelers first-round pick works drills during practice.

1 / 15

The Steelers return for Day 2 of tomorrow and will round-out Rookie Minicamp this weekend before preparing for OTAs. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett 

Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett and Cam Heyward Are Locker Mates

Connor Heyward on Wearing Heath Miller's Number

Kenny Pickett Talks First Practice With Steelers

Titans OT Says Myles Garrett is Better Than T.J. Watt

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 1

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (49)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett to Offer Advice

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (48)
News

Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett and Cam Heyward are All Locker Mates

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (47)
News

Connor Heyward on Wearing Heath Miller's Number

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (46)
News

Kenny Pickett Talks First Practice With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (45)
News

Titans OT Taylor Lewan Calls Myles Garrett Better Than T.J. Watt

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17402394_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 1

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_2157019_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Play Raiders Day After Immaculate Reception 50th Anniversary

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17068678_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Face Browns on Thursday Night Football

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago