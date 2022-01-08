Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a number of roster moves ahead of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers have activated cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Unfortunately, they have also placed wide receiver James Washington on the list.

Washington has played in 15 games for the Steelers this season, including two starts, and has caught 24 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh did get Diontae Johnson back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, helping their depleted depth at the position.

The Steelers have also elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive List. Coward will revert back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers.

This is Coward's third active game this season.

Pittsburgh has also signed kicker Sam Sloman and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns to the practice squad.

