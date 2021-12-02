Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Says This Should be Ben Roethlisberger's Final Season

    The former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler says Ben Roethlisberger has hit the end.
    Author:

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has watched from afar during the last two seasons but his thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger remain clear. 

    During an appearance on CBS Sports' Tiki and Tierney Show, Shazier mentioned that he believes Roethlisberger should hang up his cleats following the season.

    "Sometimes the game will tell you when it's time. And I love Ben, but I think next year may be time for him to step away from the game," Shazier said. "Ben has been known for being one of those types of quarterbacks who is really tough to bring down, extend the plays, allow his team to make big plays because of how much of an athlete he was. He knew how to change the game. And I feel he's losing a lot of that."

    Shazier, who's career tragically ended after a spinal injury in 2017, said it's hard to walk away from the game but believes it's time for the Steelers quarterback.

    "When you can't play the way you want to play, it gets tough," Shazier said. "And sometimes, the game will allow you to leave on your own terms, or the game will tell you when it's time to leave. And I think it might be getting to that time for Ben to step away."

    So, who will replace Roethlisberger after he's gone? Shazier has some ideas.

    "If Ben does step away, there's two huge players on the market that Pittsburgh's going to be pushing for - one of them is named Aaron and the other is named Russell," Shazier said.

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Place Robert Spillane on COVID List

    Steelers Make Lineup Change

    Steelers Using Ray-Ray McCloud to Prepare for Lamar Jackson

    Mike Tomlin Was 'Very Loud' in Steelers Meetings This Week

    The Inevitable Change of the Steelers

    Former Steelers LB Defends Devin Bush

    USATSI_11443222_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ryan Shazier Says This Should be Ben Roethlisberger's Final Season

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_15288481_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Robert Spillane on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17019089_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Subtle Lineup Change

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16094576_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 13 vs. Ravens

    20 hours ago
    Untitled design (40)
    News

    Steelers Using Ray-Ray McCloud to Prepare for Lamar Jackson

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17209150_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Was 'Very Loud' in Steelers Meetings This Week

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16964790_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Activate WR Ray-Ray McCloud

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16622076_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Offensive Lineman on Reserve/COVID List

    23 hours ago