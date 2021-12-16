Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    'Mean' Joe Greene Says Steelers Should Keep Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

    The Pittsburgh Steelers greatest player says the team needs to build around Ben Roethlisberger.
    Author:

    Not everyone agrees Ben Roethlisberger should move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers after this season, including the franchise's greatest player - who believes the team needs to build around their Hall of Fame quarterback.

    'Mean' Joe Greene spoke with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, giving his endorsement for Roethlisberger in 2022.

    "I like Ben. I've been liking him for a long time," Greene said. "What we saw Thursday night, when Ben started to make the calls on his own when he was going no huddle, you could see that he could put the ball where he wanted to put it, even though he didn't have much time to do it."

    Roethlisberger has completed 297 of 455 passes for 3,066 yards and 19 touchdowns to 7 interceptions, but he's been sacked 30 times. Greene said if the Steelers can keep him up right, they can win. 

    "If we can get some people around him to block not only for the pass, but for the run, Ben can still be the quarterback that we can win with," Greene said. "Ben knows that, and a lot of people know that, but when things are not going well, hey, everyone wants to get on the bandwagon and say, 'well, it's time for him to go.' All those people don't know crap about football." 

