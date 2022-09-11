Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Avoid Serious Injury With Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers get good news on Najee Harris's injury.

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have avoided disaster. After Najee Harris left during the fourth quarter of the team's season opener, many began to wonder how serious the injury was. But according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, it's not considered a "big deal."

Harris limped to the sideline with trainers after being tackled late in the game. Once on the bench, he was visibly frustrated while being looked at by staff. 

The second-year back dealt with a lisfranc sprain in his left foot during training camp, but the new injury is reportedly on his right side. He was seen after the game in a walking boot. 

If Harris it to miss time, the Steelers would turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren to fill his place. Benny Snell Jr. is the third running back on the depth chart. 

