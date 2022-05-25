Steelers Add Sheldon White to Front Office

A former Detroit Lions executive has been hired to help manage the Pittsburgh Steelers personnel.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are all but set to hire Kevin Colbert's successor. Omar Khan, currently the team's vice president of football and administrative operations, is expected to be promoted within the week, according to multiple reports.

Andy Weidl, current vice president of the Philadelphia Eagles is expected to move cross-state and take a job as assistant general manager. And today a new report from NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, and confirmed by All Steelers, says former Lions vice president of Player Personnel Sheldon White will join the Steelers to help Weidl make personnel decisions, while Khan's primary focus will be managing Pittsburgh's money and the salary cap.

White is a 21-year veteran of NFL front offices. He joined the Lions as a scout in 1997 and worked his way up to director of pro personnel in 2000. In 2009 he was promoted to vice president of the same department and served as interim general manager during the 2015 season.

He took a similar job - executive director of player personnel and recruiting - with Michigan State while his son, Cody played receiver for the Spartans from 2016 to 2020. The father-son duo left East Lansing in 2020. After Cody signed an undrafted free agent deal with Kansas City, Sheldon took a scouting position with the Washington Commanders in 2021.

Cody signed with the Steelers practice squad in September 2021 and has been with the team ever since.

