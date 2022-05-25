Skip to main content

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

From naming the starting QB to Stephon Tuitt's return, the Pittsburgh Steelers had an eventful Day 1.

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled the headlines during Day 1 of Organized Team Activities. From a new offensive line rotation, and Najee Harris looking like an absolute monster, to the team already announcing a starting quarterback, the day was much more exciting than anyone saw coming. 

And we still have more ahead, including Stephon Tuitt's return - and the wait for Diontae Johnson.

