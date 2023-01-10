Steelers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 10 players to future/reserve contracts as they begin their offseason.

The team announced they have signed wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, defensive back Duke Dawson, guard William Dunkle, linebacker Emeke Egbule, running back Jason Huntley, center Ryan McCollum, defensive back Scott Nelson, running back Master Teague, wide receiver Cody White and tight end Rodney Williams. All spent time on the Steelers' practice squad at some point during the 2022 season.

Bradley spent time with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 and 2021. He played in eight games, finishing with nine receptions for 124 yards.

Dawson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed the 2018 with a hamstring injury and was then traded to the Denver Broncos where he played 26 games, with four starts. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and then joined the Steelers practice squad midway through 2022.

Huntley spent two seasons before the Steelers with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he totaled 18 carries for 70 yards.

White played in one game for the Steelers this season and played 15 in 2021 recording five receptions for 33 yards. He's been a member of the Steelers organization since 2020.

Teague began to accumulate some fans after turning heads at training camp and in the preseason. Unfortunately, an ankle injury ended most of his season before returning to the practice squad late in the year. He'll now return with another chance to shine.

McCollum has one start with the Detroit Lions in his career.

Dunkle, Nelson, Williams and Egbule have yet to play their first NFL game.

