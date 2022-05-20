Skip to main content

Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick DeMarvin Leal

The Pittsburgh Steelers ink their new defensive end to his rookie deal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, the team announced. 

Leal comes from Texas A&M, where he recorded 133 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three seasons. He becomes the Steelers' fifth rookie to sign with the team. 

Leal spoke at Rookie Minicamp, saying he's thrilled to be able to learn from players like Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt as a rookie. 

"It means a lot," Leal said on having the Steelers' veterans around him. "Having all these veterans that I can learn and get wisdom from and be a sponge to all the feedback that they can give me.

"It's a blessing just to be in this situation. Just taking it day by day and trying to learn as much as I can."

Pittsburgh still needs to sign first-round pick Kenny Pickett and fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Analysis

Steelers GM Candidate Says Jack Ham Couldn't Play in Today's NFL

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Hunt

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_15288410_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Gives Shout Out to Retiring Ravens Punter

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Complete Second-Round GM Interview With Brandon Hunt

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (61)
News

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Grade

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (59)
News

Steelers GM Candidate Doug Whaley Calls Jack Ham 'Special Teams Backup' in Today's NFL

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
FTEEvMxWYAAvKMC
News

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Job

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres
News

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

By Noah StrackbeinMay 19, 2022
USATSI_16788447_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

What If Steelers Sign Eric Fisher?

By Noah StrackbeinMay 18, 2022