Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers grab a true center in free agency, signing Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cole spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, playing 14 games, including seven starts. The three years before that, he played 46 games for the Arizona Cardinals, starting 32 of them.

The addition of Cole leaves question to the future of Kendrick Green. Green played guar in college before transitioning to center his rookie season. A move back could be in store for the second-year lineman.

The Steelers starting offensive line could now look as followed after the Cole signing:

Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.

Left Guard: Kevin Dotson

Center: Mason Cole

Right Guard: Kendrick Green

Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Re-Sign Chuks Okorafor

Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Steelers Signing

Browns Release WR Jarvis Landry

Terrell Edmunds Will Test Free Agency

Steelers Re-Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Who is Steelers Top Free Agent Target?

Steelers Top 10 Free Agent Targets

Steelers Free Agents: Who Re-Signs and Who Leaves?

Steelers Interested in Bobby Wagner

Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?

The Steelers Perfect Offseason