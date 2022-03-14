Skip to main content
Mason Cole
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a true center.

The Pittsburgh Steelers grab a true center in free agency, signing Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Cole spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, playing 14 games, including seven starts. The three years before that, he played 46 games for the Arizona Cardinals, starting 32 of them. 

The addition of Cole leaves question to the future of Kendrick Green. Green played guar in college before transitioning to center his rookie season. A move back could be in store for the second-year lineman.

The Steelers starting offensive line could now look as followed after the Cole signing:

  • Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.
  • Left Guard: Kevin Dotson
  • Center: Mason Cole
  • Right Guard: Kendrick Green
  • Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor

