Steelers Re-Sign DT Montravius Adams
The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adams was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in Week 13 and started the last five games for the Steelers. He recorded eight tackles and three quarterback hits during his short run with Pittsburgh.
Adams made it known after the season that he hoped to return to the Steelers this spring. The 2017 third-round pick for the Green Bay
Packers could play a role behind Tyson Alualu at nose tackle this season.
